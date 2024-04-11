XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 7.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 4,289,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,610,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

XPeng Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

