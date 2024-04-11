YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YPF. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

YPF stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

