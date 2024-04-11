Zacks Research Comments on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $12,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

