Zacks Research Weighs in on Imperial Oil Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 128,940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

