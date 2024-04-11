Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 55.7% in March

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

