Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 6.3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)'s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 105,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 796,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

