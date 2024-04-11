Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

