1,162 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

