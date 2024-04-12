12,507 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 244,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,930,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 234,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Premier Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.35 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $692.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

