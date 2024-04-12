1,553 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 85,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $37.81 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

