16,301 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

