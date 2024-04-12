179,704 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Seagate Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

STX opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

