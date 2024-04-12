1,960 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
