227 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $317.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

