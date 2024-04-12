252 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

