2seventy bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSVT. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of TSVT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $283.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.84.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

