5,113 Shares in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

