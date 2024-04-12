630 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $102.68 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

