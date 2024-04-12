6,393 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

