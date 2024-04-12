691 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE PEG opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

