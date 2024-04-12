A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £151.32 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 26 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($191.52).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 1.4 %

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 571 ($7.23) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,679.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 543.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.16. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 4,411.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.61) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

