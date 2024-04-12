A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $86.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

