ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 17th

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ABVX opened at $15.00 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

