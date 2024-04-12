Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$308.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 0.7405803 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 67.05%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

