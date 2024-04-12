Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $63,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

