Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 4,205.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addentax Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Addentax Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addentax Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.40. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group ( NASDAQ:ATXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

