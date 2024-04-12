Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adient traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 100780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

