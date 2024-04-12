Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantest Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. Advantest has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

