Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th.

AEHR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

