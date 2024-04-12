Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $166.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.92. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,676,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

