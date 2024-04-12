AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AGC has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.68.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

