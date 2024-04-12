Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.
About Agfa-Gevaert
