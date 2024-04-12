Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance

Shares of Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.91. Agfa-Gevaert has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.51.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

About Agfa-Gevaert

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.