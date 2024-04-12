Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

