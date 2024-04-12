Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$84.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.38. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$85.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

