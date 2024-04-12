Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Trading 29.4% Higher

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Aiful Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Aiful

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans.

