Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 152,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

