Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $15.36 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

