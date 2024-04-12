Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.56. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$21.18.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

