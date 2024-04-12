Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.57.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

