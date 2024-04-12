Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Alector worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alector by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alector by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alector Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.23 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

