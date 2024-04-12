Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.17 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

