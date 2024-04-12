Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,266,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 791,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,235,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

