Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $7.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
