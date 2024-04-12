Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

