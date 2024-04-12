Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $42,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.