Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 62,101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,101 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 68,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

