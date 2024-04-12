Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $42,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Barclays boosted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $54.07 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.