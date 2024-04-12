Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $50,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $75.24 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

