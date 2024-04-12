Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,684 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $48,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

