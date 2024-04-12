Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 150,157 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,157 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Entegris worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Entegris by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 66,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 159,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $139.09 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

