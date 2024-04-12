Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 18,361 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ REGN opened at $920.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
